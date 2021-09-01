Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $171.18 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.22 billion and $306.09 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $171.18 or 0.00350956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,775.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.59 or 0.01352289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.00368574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003031 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,831,027 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

