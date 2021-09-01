Bitcoin Zero Market Capitalization Reaches $28,352.16 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $28,352.16 and $25.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00066894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00137125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00160574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.86 or 0.07587071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,781.96 or 0.99845294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.01004093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.