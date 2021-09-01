BitcoinPoS Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $2,548.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001424 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,891,824 coins and its circulating supply is 4,680,370 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

