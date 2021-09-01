Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,477.41 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,533.75 or 0.99911988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009568 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.04 or 0.00660888 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

