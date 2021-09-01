BitCore Market Cap Reaches $5.18 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $549,348.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,764.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.80 or 0.07619953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $647.83 or 0.01328509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00367360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00136914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.00617068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.07 or 0.00371311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.00351660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006065 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

