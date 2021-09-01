BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $1.62 on Major Exchanges

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $373.91 million and $14.33 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00135178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00161937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.17 or 0.07468615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,497.97 or 1.00358914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00822847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.15 or 0.01008081 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

