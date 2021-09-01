BitGreen (BITG) Market Cap Reaches $3.10 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $1,528.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00091662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00364121 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011309 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.