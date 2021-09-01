Bithao (BHAO) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Bithao has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00129647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00849004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official message board for Bithao is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

