BitTube Price Tops $0.0066 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $8,647.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00632077 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000941 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 320,084,260 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars.

