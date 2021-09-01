BlackHat Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. BlackHat has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $302,785.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00135369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00160888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.08 or 0.07433642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.11 or 1.00834526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01007085 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars.

