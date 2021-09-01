BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BlackLine by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 106,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.23 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,520,726. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

