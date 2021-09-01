BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.