BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 350,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $825.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

