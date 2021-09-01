Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Tops $0.40

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $7.73 million and $807,368.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

