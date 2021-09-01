Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Hits Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00006314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $157,677.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00058186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.59 or 0.00841087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00111321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00047837 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

