BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0097 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $32.13 million and approximately $41,694.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00130853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.00852321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049458 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.