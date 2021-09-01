Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Bloom Energy worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

