Blox (CDT) One Day Volume Tops $21.82 Million

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Blox has a market cap of $44.70 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blox has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar. One Blox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blox alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00126202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.18 or 0.00829015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blox’s official website is www.bloxstaking.com . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blox is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The Blox's ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: Blox provides analytics that gives users deep insight into the performance of their investments and helps them make data-driven decisions. Social Network: Blox provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: Blox's marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. Every action within the Blox platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CDT token, an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

Buying and Selling Blox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.