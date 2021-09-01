Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Acquires $237,300.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Robert Thomas Goldstein bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,892. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $13.75.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.