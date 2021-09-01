Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Acquires $237,300.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Robert Thomas Goldstein bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,892. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $13.75.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
