BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Announces Dividend of $1.14

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 1.1441 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of BLSFY opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $90.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

