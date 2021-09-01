BMO Capital Markets Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$70.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.22.

STLC stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$49.30. 338,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$9.16 and a 1-year high of C$50.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

