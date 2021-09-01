BMO Capital Markets Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$35.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.40.

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.69. 248,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,939. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$17.24 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

