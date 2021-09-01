BMO Capital Markets Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$16.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.15.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.78. 978,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,688. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.11 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

