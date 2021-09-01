BMO Capital Markets Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK.B. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.94.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.49 on Wednesday, reaching C$28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,489. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.64 and a 52-week high of C$32.27. The company has a market cap of C$15.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

