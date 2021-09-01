BMO Capital Markets Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK.B. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.94.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.49 on Wednesday, reaching C$28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,489. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.64 and a 52-week high of C$32.27. The company has a market cap of C$15.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

