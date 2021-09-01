BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €57.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.91 ($70.48).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA BNP opened at €53.73 ($63.21) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.80. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.