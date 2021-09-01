BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

