BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

DSM remained flat at $$8.44 on Wednesday. 74,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,231. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.