BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
DSM remained flat at $$8.44 on Wednesday. 74,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,231. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.59.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
