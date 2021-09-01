BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

