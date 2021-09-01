Bob’s Repair Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $8,990.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00837796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00112074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047911 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

