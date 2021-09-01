Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

BOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 964.50 ($12.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 547.50 ($7.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 974.50 ($12.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 898.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 839.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.