BonFi Reaches One Day Volume of $172,609.00 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. BonFi has a market cap of $836,756.35 and approximately $172,609.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00815148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048785 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

