Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.48. 624,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,838. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

