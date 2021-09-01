BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

