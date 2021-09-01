BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,988,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 974,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,038 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. 31,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,869. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

