Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%.

Borr Drilling stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Borr Drilling stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 1,424.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Borr Drilling worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

