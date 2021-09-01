Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Up 17.9% in August

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,810,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 14,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,050 shares of company stock valued at $18,107,216. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 220,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,848. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 136.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

