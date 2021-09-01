BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $337,799.82 and $88.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00129647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00849004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049638 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

