Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $405.50

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 405.50 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 399 ($5.21), with a volume of 16261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($5.20).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRW. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 367.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.