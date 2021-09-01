BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Shares Down 1%

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.72. 3,140,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,477,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.13.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

