Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after buying an additional 1,994,453 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 976.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,600 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

TTD stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 87,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 149.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,039 shares of company stock valued at $11,810,399. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

