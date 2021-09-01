Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,507 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $6.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.25. 1,294,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,828,966. The stock has a market cap of $470.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.