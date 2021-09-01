Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. 1,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.32 and a beta of -0.28.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bridgford Foods by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgford Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.