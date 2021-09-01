Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Brightcove worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Brightcove by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Brightcove by 0.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 142,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Brightcove by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,349 shares of company stock valued at $732,999. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $463.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.