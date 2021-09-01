Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.88.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $391.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,974 shares of company stock worth $80,899,818. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

