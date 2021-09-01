Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,746. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

