British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. British Land has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

