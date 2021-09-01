Brokerages Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report sales of $420.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.90 million to $421.20 million. Daseke posted sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Daseke stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Daseke has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Daseke by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122,651 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

