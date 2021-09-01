Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.63.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $113,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

