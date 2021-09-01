Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYE opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $824.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

