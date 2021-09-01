Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 208.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,755 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

